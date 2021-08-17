Sna[pper Derby To Be Held At Town Dock

The Manhasset Bay Sportsmen’s Club is hosting its annual Richard Peneski Sr. Snapper Derby, a fishing contest for boys and girls under 16 years of age, at the Town Dock in Port Washington on Aug. 21st.

The purpose is to encourage more sport-fishing, teach good sportsmanship and conservation to the kids so the local community can have a great time, the organizer of the derby, Skip Campbell, said.

“The kids come down and they love it, we give prizes to everybody, everybody goes home a winner,” Campbell said. “It’s just a nice day out at the water.”

Prizes will be awarded for the first fish caught by a boy, first fish caught by a girl, most fish caught by a boy, and most fish caught by a girl, Campbell said.

Additional prizes will be awarded by raffle at the end of the derby and each child will receive a certificate of participation. The club will give out fishing rods and reels, tackle boxes, club shirts and hats and other fishing gear.

Club members will be on hand to give advice and help. For close to 50 years, the club has been hosting the snapper derby in the summer, and a flounder derby in the Spring.

The derby will run from 9 a.m. to noon and is free to attend. There will be free water, soda, and hot dogs for all participants

Bait and tackle will be provided by Duffy’s Bait and Tackle in Glenwood Landing.