Sing Along With Salem

By
Port News Staff
-
0
18
Salem students during their Holiday sing along. (Photo courtesy of Port Washington School District)

A Port Washington elementary school capitalized on virtual learning as a means to extend its annual holiday celebration this year. Traditionally, South Salem’s students and staff gathered in the gymnasium. However, to accommodate social distancing while still spreading joy to every South Salem individual, the building continued the tradition for the 2020 holidays through a virtual assembly for its Holiday Sing Along ahead of winter recess. Led by General Music and Chorus teacher, Stephen Connolly and Band and Orchestra teacher, John Akios, the entire Salem family collaborated for a series of different songs, each introduced by fifth grade students. Concluding the special celebration was an end of the year countdown as dismissal began to commemorate the end of 2020 in a positive and inclusive manner.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and like their Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District

SHARE
Previous articleCommunity Chest Selects Nonprofits For Funding Grants
Port News Staff
Port Washington News has served the areas of Port Washington, Sands Point, Baxter Estates, Flower Hill, Port Washington North, Beacon Hill and Manorhaven since 1903, serving as a trusted source for local news and community events.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here