Sing Along With Salem

A Port Washington elementary school capitalized on virtual learning as a means to extend its annual holiday celebration this year. Traditionally, South Salem’s students and staff gathered in the gymnasium. However, to accommodate social distancing while still spreading joy to every South Salem individual, the building continued the tradition for the 2020 holidays through a virtual assembly for its Holiday Sing Along ahead of winter recess. Led by General Music and Chorus teacher, Stephen Connolly and Band and Orchestra teacher, John Akios, the entire Salem family collaborated for a series of different songs, each introduced by fifth grade students. Concluding the special celebration was an end of the year countdown as dismissal began to commemorate the end of 2020 in a positive and inclusive manner.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District