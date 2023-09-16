Senior Citizens Invited To Pride In Port Luncheon

One of the favorite events that take place each year during Pride in Port is a luncheon honoring the community’s senior citizens. This year’s Pride in Port celebration will be held on Saturday, September 23. The senior luncheon, which will be held in the Schreiber High School cafeteria, begins at 12:30 p.m., immediately following the parade.

Schreiber High School cheerleaders have graciously volunteered to serve lunch to the senior citizens who attend the luncheon.

For the first time, in lieu of live entertainment, the Pride in Port committee has instead decided to offer free bingo with great prizes to the seniors attending the luncheon.

Schreiber High School is located at 101 Campus Drive and the cafeteria is to the left of the main entrance to the building. Reservations required. Luncheon limited to 100 people. Please call 516-883-6656 to reserve a spot for lunch and with questions.

The Pride in Port committee thanks Daniel Gale Sotheby’s International Realty, S.F. Falconer’s Florist and The Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation for generously sponsoring the senior luncheon.

Bus transportation is available to and from the parade and luncheon. The bus will leave the Port Washington Adult Activities Center located at 80 Manorhaven Boulevard at 10:30 a.m. There is ample parking in the Center lot. The bus will make a stop at the bus stop in front of Landmark on Main Street at 10:45 a.m. and arrive at the LIRR Station at 11 a.m., where there will be special seating to view the Pride in Port parade. When the parade ends, the bus will bring seniors to the Schreiber cafeteria for the luncheon. Afterwards, the bus will take the seniors back to the railroad station, the Landmark building, and the Senior Center. In the event of inclement weather, call 516-883-6656 for a revised bus schedule directly to Schreiber High School for the luncheon.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce