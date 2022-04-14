Senator Anna Kaplan Welcomes West Point Cadet From Port Washington To Albany

New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan recently welcomed USMA Cadet Christopher Ricciardi of Port Washington to the New York State Capitol for West Point Day. West Point Day is the Senate’s annual tradition where leaders and cadets from West Point travel to the Capitol for a special Senate session, followed by a reception to honor them for their contributions to our great nation.

Senator Kaplan presented Ricciardi with a citation in recognition of his exemplary achievements at the United States Military Academy at West Point, and for answering the call to serve our nation. She also expressed her profound gratitude for all who answer the call to serve.

—Submitted by the office of NYS Senator Anna M. Kaplan