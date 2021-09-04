Schreiber’s American Heroes Club Supports Manorhaven VFW Post 1819

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D-Glen Cove) joined her colleagues in government on Monday, Aug. 9 to honor the members of Paul D. Schreiber High School’s American Heroes Club for raising $4,500 in support of Manorhaven’s Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 1819. President John Fiore organized the event and was on hand to represent the Post 1819 and accept the donation.

“I am delighted that the members of the Manorhaven VFW were the beneficiaries of these amazing efforts by a great team of hard-working students,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said. “Thank you to Brandon Moskowitz and Andy Feinstein for leading the American Heroes Club and to all of the Club’s members for pitching in to support VFW Post 1819.”

—Submitted by the office of Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton