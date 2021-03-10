Schreiber Women’s Empowerment Club Celebrates Women’s History Month

On March 16th, at 5:00 pm, the Schreiber Women’s Empowerment Club will hold a virtual event to celebrate Women’s History Month. Stella Spanakos co-founder of The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation located in Port Washington, will be the guest speaker. She will speak about her journey to create two organizations that offered community experiences, vocational and employment for individuals like her son Nicholas and others on the Autism Spectrum. Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton serves the 11th District, which includes Port Washington, and will discuss the achievements and accomplishments when organizations team up with the local government to support, improve and grow communities.

“It is an honor to speak to this group of future women leaders, especially during National Women’s History Month. To share this event with Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, who has dedicated herself to her constituents and continues to champion important issues to our local communities, is humbling“, said Stella Spanakos.

Young women started Schreiber Women’s Empowerment Club to educate one another about the responsibility to stand together to help women overcome poverty, earn more income, diminish misogyny and oppression, and keep healthy mentally and physically. Presently the Club’s officers are Co-Presidents- Chloe Carvajal and Leah Schacter, Vice-President-Lola Gitlin, Secretary-Sadie Mandel, and Treasurer-Alexa Kass.

Girl Power of PW is a Port Washington Community event led by its members, business leaders and government officials to raise awareness of women’s issues and celebrate and acknowledge Women’s History Month in a meaningful way. By doing this, we hope to generate more interest from Port Washington students in educating themselves about these very issues.

“We believe that our host, Stella Spanakos, Coordinator of Public Relations of The Nicholas Center, sets a wonderful example of a female business leader who helps adults and teens with Autism overcome obstacles and get jobs. Delia DeRiggi-Whitton, Nassau County Legislator for the 11th District including Port Washington, brings oversight and protection to her constituents and will shed light on the possibilities that exist for the women of Port Washington to help them rise to the occasion and reach their greatest potential“, said Chloe Carvajal, Co-President of the Schreiber Women’s Empowerment Club.

To register for this event please use the following site: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZcrd-ytrTMiHdWbr0eH6iBLUA7uwXCPD0oo.

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting.

In celebration of National Women’s History Month, the first 20 students to register will get a Free Baseball Hat complimentary of The Nicholas Center and made at Spectrum Designs to wear to the virtual event.