Schreiber Theatre Company To Hold Virtual Performance

Streaming Virtually Friday, May 21 – Sunday, May 23

Dim the lights and raise the curtains, the show is about to begin. The Schreiber High School Theatre Company is proud to present Disney’s High School Musical, Jr., streaming virtually Friday, May 21 – Sunday, May 23. Based on the wildly successful Disney original 2006 film and accompanying national tour, be sure to tune in to hear all of the pop classics like “Stick to the Status Quo” and “Get’cha Head In the Game” and follow the lives of these students as they navigate the challenges and triumphs of high school.

“The district is immensely proud of the work the Schreiber Theatre Company has done to prepare for this performance,” said Port Washington School District Superintendent Dr. Michael Hynes. “After arguably the most unique school year in history, it seems only fitting to close out the year with such a joyous, uplifting show played out by our talented students.”

Under the tutelage of director Lauren Foster-Holzer, students and staff were able to safely convene to ensure High School Musical, Jr. hits all the right notes. After hours of preparation and rehearsal, the Schreiber Theatre Company is ready to entertain and delight. The show is sure to leave viewers with smiles on their faces and the tunes that punctuate the musical in their minds for days to come.

The show is chock-full of talented young thespians, including Amy Baxter, Hannah Brooks, Mikey Capobianco, Allyson Currier, Gaia Dash, Miles Engel, Sydney Flisser, Maya Grossman, Sabrina Grossman, Erika Guzman, Sarika Israni, Susanna Keiserman, Tessa Klugman, Katie Magocsi, Averie Masia, Nicole Meehan, Gavin Miller, Ian Miller, Lara Ozcayir, Natalie Parker, Dylan Schor, Anna Scott, Bryson Shaub, Gavin Shaub, Abigail Smith, Christopher Williams, & Gabriella Zahner. With special appearances by members of the Portettes’ Christina Aiello, Jolie Baltic, Julia Chase, Natalia Curmi, Olivia Deriu, Mia Drazic, Kendra DuCharme, Ashley Gargani, Mikayla Gargani, Brooke Garmisa, Dani Gutenplan, Sari Hartstein, Layla Hershkowitz, Emily Milgrim, Skylar Smaldon, Abby Spring, Kate Steigman, Gabrielle Wittels, Tori Yokemick, and with an assist from Varsity Basketball Players Christopher Caprariello, Sean Cassidy, Max Garmisa, Hudson Greenberg, Max Mallah, Andrew Robinson, Christian Schwirzbin, Dylan Trenaman and Jensen Weingard. This cast, teeming with talent, truly embodies the musical’s overarching message of unity and teamwork, two core values that have also allowed students and the district to be successful during the 2020-21 school year.

For information on purchasing tickets please visit the Schreiber page at www.portnet.org. Follow Schreiber Theatre Company on Facebook and Instagram for the most up to date information. Disney’s High School Musical, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI (www.MTIShows.com).

-Submitted by the Port Washington School District