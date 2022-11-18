Schreiber Theatre Company Proudly Presents The Giver

Opening Weekend Friday, Nov. 18- Sunday, Nov. 20

Schreiber Theatre Company presents The Giver, written by Eric Coble. The play is adapted from the book written by Lois Lowry. Performances at the Paul D. Schreiber High School Auditorium:

• Friday, Nov. 18 at 7:30 p.m.

• Saturday, Nov. 19 at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

• Sunday, Nov. 20 at 2:00 p.m.

Play synopsis:

Welcome to The Community. A world where everything is perfect, under control and safe. There is no pain, but also no joy or choices.

In The Community everyone is assigned a role based on their talents, and when our protagonist Jonas turns 12, he is assigned the special role of “Receiver of Memories”.

Jonas begins training with the Giver, who keeps the memories of the world as it used to exist. The Giver is the only person who holds the memories of violence and fear, but also of joy and love.

Through his time with the Giver, Jonas learns the truth about life and the hypocrisy of his utopian world. Together, Jonas and the Giver come up with a plan that will change their world forever.

Come join the Schreiber Theatre Company as they take you on a journey through this astonishing and moving adaptation of Lois Lowry’s Newbery Award winning book, and join Jonas as he discovers what it means to grow up, to grow wise, and to take control of your own destiny.

The members of this extraordinary student cast include: Tai Abrams, Sean Banks, Gaia Dash, Kathryn Djohan, Elias Douramanis, Bella Ertel, Andy Garcia, Nicole Greeley, Kyle Grossman, Sabrina Grossman, Gavin Kinney, James Kott, Maggie Kresic, Averie Masia, Aurora Mata, Grayson Meister, Daniel O’Farrell, Leisha Sewani, Bryson Shaub, Max Siskin, Tori Von Roeschlaub, Chris Williams & Abigail Zlotoff.

Directed by Ms. Christine Nelson, and produced by Ms. Carly Clancy with production assistance by Talia Sinclair and Benjamin Gordon. Technical Crew coordinated by Mr. Aaron Prindle. Prop design and construction by Mrs. Leah Siskin. Set building and painting by Mrs. Helen Albertson & Mr. Richie Albertson. Photography by Mr. Michael Siskin.

Student crew members include Chiara Amodeo, Terrence Au, Aaliyah Brown, Avigail Daniel, Brynn Danow, Sam Didriksen, Evan Eng, Jake Gendron, Benjamin Gordon, Alex Habert, Ben Hegarty, Ariel Im, Alessandra Irons, Ben Kollappallil, Nyra Mehra, Juliet Minadeo, Brandon O’Neill, Ezra Schulmiller, Talia Sinclair & Nayia Tornarites.

Ticket sales online only. Website to access ticketing: https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/67151

Please like and follow the events of the Schreiber Theatre Company on Facebook and Instagram @schreibertheatrecompany

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District