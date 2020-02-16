Schreiber Theatre Company Presents Newsies

Schreiber Theatre Company in the Port Washington Union Free School is proud to present Newsies on Feb. 28, 29 and March 1. Performances will take place in the Paul D. Schreiber High School Auditorium at 7:30 p.m. at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students and complimentary for senior citizens.

Based on the 1992 motion picture and inspired by a true story, Newsies features a Tony Award-winning score by Alan Menken and Jack Feldman, and is based on a book by Tony Award winner Harvey Fierstein. The show received two Tony Awards including best choreography and best original score for its premiere on Broadway in 2012.

Newsies tells the story of the plucky and impoverished boys and girls who sold newspapers for the major publishers of New York City at the turn of the century. When greedy newspaper magnate Joseph Pulitzer unfairly raises their distribution prices, charismatic leader Jack Kelly leads them on strike with the help of earnest newsboy Davey Jacobs and tenacious reporter Katherine Plumber. Audiences can expect rousing music, electrifying dancing, and an inspirational story of justice and determination fit for all ages.

The production team for Newsies is led by director Lauren Foster-Holzer, with vocal music direction by Carl Clancy and Amanda Johnson, choreography by Floryn Glass Stock and Jessica Wontropski, and orchestra direction by Anthony Pinelli, Jr. The play is being produced by Christine Nelson, set design and construction is by Helen Albertson, Richie Albertson and Greg Weisburd, and props are by Leah Siskin and Jessica Griffin. Costume assistance is being provided by Beth Weisburd and Deborah Abramson Brooks. The student production team includes assistant director Micah Golan, production assistants Lily Jacobs and Jaeyoon Lee, and student technical director Ben Hegarty.

With more than 60 cast members and more than 30 students playing in the orchestra and running the backstage and technical crew, this production is truly bringing Schreiber High School’s community together.

Schreiber Theatre Company’s production of Newsies features a sensational cast including John Alexander, Arianna Asselta, Amy Baxter, Luca Bombardiere, Hannah Brooks, Mikey Capobianco, Eleanor Chromy, Noah Corsitto, Ally Currier, Morgen Darnell, Gaia Dash, Hannah Devlin, Melanie Diaz, Emily Djohan, Miles Engel, Jordana Flisser, Sydney Flisser, Emily Galluci, Samantha Goldman, Gideon Graf, Nicole Greeley, Maya Grossman, Erika Guzman, Sarika Israni, Ryan Joslyn, Kathryn Keiserman, Susanna Keiserman, Charlotte Kerpen, Tessa Klugman, Jordan Krainin, Lauren Lascala, Ava Lavin, Danielle Levin, Hannah Loeb, Jae Longaro, Katie Magocsi, Robbie Meade, Nicole Meehan, Ian Miller, Julia Muratore, Sitara Nagrani, Susana Noto, Ashley O’Neill, Brandon O’Neill, Emma Ortenzi, Lara Ozcayir, Becca Packer, Alex Parker, Natalie Parker, Collin Reardon, Cooper Russo, Larissa Scaffidi, Dylan Schor, Anna Scott, Bryson Shaub, Gavin Shaub, Hannah Siskin, Abby Smith, Nikki Stern, Zoe Tashlik, Danielle Weinstein, Derrick Weisburd, Abrielle Weissman, Chris Williams and Gabby Zanner.

Visit the home page of Paul D. Schreiber High tab at www.portnet.org to purchase tickets.

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District