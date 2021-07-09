Schreiber Students Host Beach Cleanup

On Monday, June 14, a group of Schreiber High School students—members of the Schreiber Student Advocacy Club (SSAC) hosted a beach cleanup at North Hempstead Beach Park “Bar Beach” in Port Washington. Town of North Hempstead Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte joined the students and praised them for their hard work.

“Outstanding effort today cleaning up North Hempstead Beach Park, helping us all more fully enjoy the sun and sand this summer,” Dalimonte said. “These inspiring students are showing us the power of civic engagement. Thank you and keep up the great work.” She also complimented club founder Alexandra and Isabella Marks for doing a wonderful job putting the event together.

Town Clerk Wayne Wink was also in attendance and praised the group.

“It’s awesome to see our young leaders hard at work to keep our shores nice and clean,” Wink said.

SSAC is a group of Long Island high school students coming together to encourage each other to get educated, involved and advocate for causes they believe in. SSAC was started by sisters Alexandra and Isabella Marks, along with teacher, Gennaro Fontano, at Paul D Schreiber high school in Port Washington, in the midst of the changing world and the nation’s conflict.

—Submitted by the Schreiber Student Advocacy Club