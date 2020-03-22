Schreiber SLAM Returns

Port Washington Union Free School District (PWUFSD) is proud to announce its recent charity fundraiser, Schreiber SLAM, raised nearly $15,000 for the Pierce Slutzky Memorial Scholarship and medulloblastoma research.

“Schreiber SLAM is less about the staff and more about the kids,” Doug Matina, Schreiber SLAM coordinator said. “The cause is so important that everyone who attended and participated gave a little extra both inside and outside the ring.”

This year’s SLAM signaled a return to Schreiber High School after four years. The Schreiber SLAM is a not-so-ordinary wrestling match put together by Port Washington’s social studies department. What first began as a staged fight has now evolved into a professional wrestling ring placed at center court in Schreiber’s gym where faculty from the high school take on faculty from Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School. While the wrestling may not be up to professional standards (or the standards of the outstanding Schreiber varsity wrestlers), the competition is entertaining and all for a good cause in which money is raised for a different charity every year.

The event incorporates all of the aspects of a professional wrestling show: personalized entrance, music and videos on a big screen, interviews and feuds that develop over a long period of time. Prior to the event itself, the district’s teachers spend several months preparing by producing videos of fake feuds on YouTube while going through training to ensure safety for all parties involved. This year, Schreiber SLAM featured Petro Macrigiane, Mountain of Muscle; George Muhlbauer, The Reaper; Alex Sepulvida, a goofy superhero; and Dan Valente, The Gentleman and this year’s winner.

