Schreiber Ranked Among State, Nation’s Top-Performing Public High Schools

Paul D. Schreiber High School in Port Washington has been identified as a top-performing public high school by the U.S. News and World Report. The annual ranking placed Schreiber as No. 71 in New York State and No. 705 in the nation among 17,800 public high schools.

“This distinction is indicative of the strong leadership from Dr. Ira Pernick and the Schreiber administration all the way down to our students,” Dr. Michael Hynes, superintendent of Port Washington Union Free School District, said. “It brings me, and the Board of Education, great pride to recognize the Schreiber team for their keen attention to all facets of our students’ education and development. I would be remiss if I didn’t also point out the continued support from the entire Port Washington community in fostering success for all our students.”

Schreiber has a total enrollment of 1,631 students with a 13:1 student-teacher ratio. The high school was juried on six indicators of school equality—college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate—to calculate its ranking. Schreiber earned a 96.05 on the report’s scorecard, which features the school’s 95 percent graduation rate and highlights that 97.90 percent of students demonstrate success at college-level coursework.

“I am extremely proud that Schreiber continues to be recognized as one of the finest high schools in the country,” Dr. Ira Pernick, principal of Paul D. Schreiber High School said. “Inclusion on this list is a testament to the commitment of our faculty, staff, students and their families and underscores the value the Port Washington community places on a high-quality education.”

—Submitted by the Port Washington School District