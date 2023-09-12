Save The Date For Pride In Port

This year’s 34th Pride in Port activities will take place from Thursday, Sept. 21 through Saturday, Sept. 23. The full day event, which showcases what pride in community is all about, takes place on the 23rd.

On Thursday, Sept. 21, Girls Volleyball is at 6:45 p.m. On Friday, Sept. 22, there will be the traditional Pride in Port pep rally at 2:00 p.m. on the Schreiber High School turf field. A girls Varsity Soccer game starts at 4:00 p.m. and the boys Varsity Soccer game is at 7:00 p.m. In addition, Boys Volleyball is at 6:45 p.m., and Girls Tennis is at 5:00 p.m.

To kick off Pride in Port Saturday events, the Annual Schreiber Athletic Hall of Fame Ceremony & Breakfast will begin at 8:30 a.m. with a continental breakfast in the lobby, followed by the Awards Ceremony in the auditorium at 9:00 a.m. Each year, Schreiber alumni who excelled in sports are honored. This year’s inductees are Patrick Badolato (Class of 1980), Patrick Doyle (Class of 1982), Jeff Froccaro (Class of 2009), John ‘Jack’ Gibbons (Class of 1960), Stephanie Joannon (for service, 1979-2022), and Angela Matinale (Class of 2007).

The Pride in Port parade, which involves dozens of organizations and participation by every public school, begins at 11:30 a.m. on Main Street near Belleview Avenue. This year’s Parade Grand Marshals will be the Nicholas Center Navigators. They are being recognized for their outstanding partnerships with local non-profit agencies on various community service projects.

The Athletic Hall of Fame inductees will ride in convertible cars and all of the schools will participate in multiple ways, including a parade favorite featuring beautiful floats that demonstrate each school’s Pride in Port.

The Parade ends at Campus Drive, followed by Family Fun Day at 12:30 p.m. on the field inside the track. It features rides and activities (rides are free; there is a nominal fee for some activities), and, for the first time, a Food Court with food trucks and booths. The Food Court Village will be located in the parking lot between Weber’s multi-purpose room and the track from 12:00–6:00 p.m.

For senior citizens there is a free luncheon in the Schreiber cafeteria (call 883-6656 to reserve a space), followed by free bingo. The Town of North Hempstead provides bus transportation for the senior citizens from the Port Washington Adult Activities Center parking lot at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. It will also stop at Landmark on Main Street to the parade, then to Schreiber for the luncheon.

Schreiber’s homecoming football game starts at 2:00 p.m. versus Hempstead High School.

—Submitted by the Pride in Port Committee