Sandwiched In with Ross Lumpkin-The Historic Monfort Cemetery

Presented by the Port Washington Public Library on Friday, Nov. 11 at 12 p.m.

Join the Port Washington Public Library for a special program in honor of Veteran’s Day. How have we and how should we honor our veterans? Ross Lumpkin, Town Historian for the Town of North Hempstead, will consider this question from the perspective of the historic Monfort Cemetery in Port Washington, where twelve revolutionary patriots are interred.

Mr. Lumpkin will explore the history of the cemetery and its restoration that is just getting underway. He will share a story of two families who were united in marriage and became ardent patriots, suffered parallel fates in the British Occupation, and were laid to rest in this “Old Dutch Burying Ground.” Mr. Lumpkin has written articles for the Port Washington News, Port Washington Times, and the Cow Neck Peninsula Historical Society’s journal. He spear-headed the Historic Distinction Plaque Program and has begun an informational panel project at Mill Pond. Since his appointment as Historian for the Town of North Hempstead in 2021, he has led the charge to renovate and revitalize the Monfort Cemetery.

This program will be presented in person (Lapham Meeting Room) and on Zoom. Register at www.pwpl.org/events

—Submitted by the Port Washington Public Library