Sands Point Resident Chosen As Woman Of Distinction

New York State Senator Anna M. Kaplan (D-North Hills) recently announced her 2021 New York State Senate Woman of Distinction Honoree, Tai Wang of Sands Point. Wang received the honor at an intimate ceremony on Sept. 9 attended by local community leaders.

“It’s my honor and privilege each year to select one exemplary woman from our community who sets herself apart from all others through her work to make our world and our lives better, and I’m thrilled to recognize Tai Wang as my Woman of Distinction for 2021,” Kaplan said. “Tai is a trailblazer who has excelled to the heights of success as an entrepreneur, while giving generously of herself to support important causes, and promoting Chinese cultural understanding and awareness. Tai is living proof that the American Dream still works, she’s a treasured member of our community, and an inspiration to us all.”

Each year, the New York State Senate recognizes a group of outstanding women whose accomplishments and dedication can be lauded and celebrated. These Women of Distinction are each selected by their respective State Senators as role models who step up to serve their communities and their neighbors.

Wang, her husband, and their one-year-old daughter, Shelley, came to the United States more than 30 years ago, chasing their dreams. With little money, they purchased a grocery retailer in Queens, and in 1984, they established WAC Lighting.

Wang, along with her husband, Tony, have helped to grow WAC into a global engineering and production operation with a vertically integrated design, while upholding their commitment to excellence and reinvestment. WAC has grown into one of the largest lighting manufacturers in the world, and holds several major brands, including Modern Forms Schonbek Crystal Lighting, dweLED, LIMITED and others.

In her private life, Wang supports important causes such as Gift of Life, Alliance for Smiles, and the American Red Cross. In her dedication to education, Wang sponsors not-for-profit organizations, education institutions, the Long Island Research Association’s Science Fair and other programs to offer children opportunities for higher education to fulfill their dreams in life.

Wang is also the Founder and President of the New York Chinese Chorus (NYCC) and the Glow Foundation, with the mission to promote cultural understanding and celebrate the diversity of our communities. The foundation sponsors cultural festivals, and music and dance performances in the New York metropolitan area.

—Submitted by the office of Senator Anna M. Kaplan