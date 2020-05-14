Sands Point Preserve’s New Virtual Outdoor Program

Live Pond Exploration
Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m.
Discover the fascinating aquatic residents of the Sands Point Preserve’s fresh water pond environment in a live, interactive, family program lead by Biologist Eric Powers. We’ll meet turtles and tadpoles, birds and insects that love water, and more!
REGISTRATION
Conservancy Members: $10 per family
Non-Members: $15 per family
Call 516.304.5076 to register.
A Zoom link will be provided.
Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, NY, 11050