Sands Point Preserve’s New Virtual Outdoor Program

Live Pond Exploration

Saturday, May 16 at 2 p.m.

Discover the fascinating aquatic residents of the Sands Point Preserve’s fresh water pond environment in a live, interactive, family program lead by Biologist Eric Powers. We’ll meet turtles and tadpoles, birds and insects that love water, and more!

REGISTRATION

Conservancy Members: $10 per family

Non-Members: $15 per family

Call 516.304.5076 to register.

A Zoom link will be provided.

Sands Point Preserve, 127 Middle Neck Road, Sands Point, NY, 11050

More info: https://sandspointpreserve.org