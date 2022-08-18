Sands Point Preserve’s First Drive-In Movie Screening

See a screening of The Godfather on Wednesday, Aug. 24

On Wednesday, Aug. 24, the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy is hosting its first-ever Drive-In Movie Screening. The Conservancy has chosen to show The Godfather, not only because it is considered a classic but because of Sands Point Preserve’s role in creating the film.

When Jeremiah Bosgang was named Executive Director of the Conservancy in April of 2022, one of his goals was to grow the preserve’s relevancy while maintaining the safe operation of the iconic grounds and structures.

“The idea of hosting a drive-in movie, with a huge three-story, 40-foot screen in our parking lot in front of Castle Gould, could be a fun and fitting addition to our slate of premiere cultural, education and wellness programming,” said Bosgang.

Hosting a Drive-In Movie Screening is fun for the whole family while people get to watch a great film amid incredible history.

“The Godfather is considered one of the greatest American movies ever made; it is on almost every reputable ‘Top 10 Film’ list,” said Bosgang. In addition, “2022 marks the movie’s 50th anniversary, and there aren’t many opportunities for people to see this classic projected on a big screen. I think those facts alone are reason enough to choose the movie for the Preserve’s first drive-in experience.”

“But the kicker is that several key scenes from The Godfather were actually filmed on the grounds of our very own Sands Point Preserve,” said Bosgang. “I don’t want to give anything away, but if you know the film, one of the scenes that were shot here is definitely something to lose your head over; if you happen to be a horse, anyway.”

The scene alluded to by Bosgang was filmed at the historic Guggenheim estates “Falaise’” According to the Sands Point Preserve Conservancy website, Falaise came to be “in 1923, after Harry F. Guggenheim married Caroline Morton. Harry’s father, Daniel, presented him with 90 acres of waterfront property on the estate. Harry hired famed architect Frederick J. Sterner and Polhemus & Coffin to design his home in the style of a 13th-century Norman manor house.”

The scene in The Godfather featured a bedroom, which is actually the living room of the Falaise. Fans can visit the Falaise and take a guided tour of the home from now through November.

The film will be shown at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 24. For admission, cars pay at the gate of the Preserve.

Visit sandspointpreserveconservancy.org for more information.

The Port Washington News asked Bosgang if Drive-In Movie Screenings would continue at the Preserve, which he decided depends on the turnout of the upcoming event.

“If we get a good turnout and people have a positive experience, then we may very well offer screenings of other movies,” said Bosgang. “If, on the other hand, things don’t go great, well, as they say in The Godfather: ‘It’s not personal, it’s just business.’”