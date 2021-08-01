Sands Point Garden Club Tree Dedication

Denise Silverstein, president of the Sands Point Garden Club, addressed the group assembled for Arbor Day as a new crepe myrtle tree was planted at the Village Hall. The tree was donated to the Village by the Sands Point Garden Club.

Village of Sands Point officials Mayor Ed Adler, Deputy Mayor Peter Forman, Trustee Kay Ullman, Police Chief Tom Ruhle, and Superintendent of Public Works Brian Gunderson were all in attendance to commemorate the Village’s designation as a “Tree City USA” by the Arbor Day Foundation. Qualifying for and maintaining this title comes out of a significant partnership between the village and the Sands Point Garden Club, whose shared commitment to environmental conservation will ensure the community’s trees are protected. Help from Bonavitacola and Soundview landscaping was greatly appreciated.

The Garden Club also helped to design and install a garden at the Village Hall earlier in memory of Sgt. Joseph Spinosa of the Sands Point Police Department, who died from COVID during the past year. Sgt. Spinosa’s family, an honor guard, and the village police attended the ceremony.

The Sands Point Garden Club is proud to be one of 20 clubs in the country to receive an award from Espoma Organic Products. The award will go to updating the Sands Point Village Hall with a native plant garden.

—Submitted by The Sands Point Garden Club