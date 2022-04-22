Sands Point Garden Club Celebrates Arbor Day

The Sands Point Garden Club will distribute Dogwood Tree Saplings to village residents on Arbor Day, April 29

The Sands Point Garden Club, along with The Village of Sands Point, will celebrate Arbor Day on Friday April 29, 2022 from 3.00 to 4:30 p.m. at the Sands Point Village Hall. Sands Point was recently given the honor of being officially designated a Tree City USA. To commemorate this distinction, the Sands Point Garden Club will distribute White Flowering Dogwood tree saplings (Cornus Florida) to the first 50 Sands Point residents who attend this event. This variety of tree was selected because it is native to our location, requires less water, feeds the birds, and will continue to beautify the Village. Each sapling will come with planting instructions and Biotome fertilizer supplied by the Espoma Organic Company. The Garden Club will also provide a mini succulent plant for any child who attends. This event will be ecologically friendly, environmentally safe, and educational in keeping with the Sands Point Garden Club’s dedication to protecting and conserving natural resources.

-Submitted by the Sands Point Garden Club