As a Holocaust survivor, I am greatly disturbed at the pervasive acts of anti-Semitism on Long Island. What is equally disturbing is the total lack of apprehension of the perpetrators. Two separate acts of swastika painting on the walls of the boys and girls bathroom at Schreiber High School in Port Washington, in 2017. No apprehension. A car vandalized in Port Washington with anti-Semitic graffiti. No apprehension. Two recent incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti on the grounds of the Nassau County Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove. No apprehension. And the list goes on. All that one hears are a lot of, “make you feel good” and outrage words from the likes of Laura Curran Nassau County Supervisor, Tom Suozzi, legislators, school officials, the County District Attorney’s office and a host of other authorities, but sadly, no action. Unless these perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice and made accountable for their despicable acts, they will just go on unabated as were those at the onset of the Nazi regime. Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.
—Stanley Ronell
Saddened By Anti-Semitism
As a Holocaust survivor, I am greatly disturbed at the pervasive acts of anti-Semitism on Long Island. What is equally disturbing is the total lack of apprehension of the perpetrators. Two separate acts of swastika painting on the walls of the boys and girls bathroom at Schreiber High School in Port Washington, in 2017. No apprehension. A car vandalized in Port Washington with anti-Semitic graffiti. No apprehension. Two recent incidents of anti-Semitic graffiti on the grounds of the Nassau County Holocaust Memorial and Tolerance Center in Glen Cove. No apprehension. And the list goes on. All that one hears are a lot of, “make you feel good” and outrage words from the likes of Laura Curran Nassau County Supervisor, Tom Suozzi, legislators, school officials, the County District Attorney’s office and a host of other authorities, but sadly, no action. Unless these perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice and made accountable for their despicable acts, they will just go on unabated as were those at the onset of the Nazi regime. Those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.