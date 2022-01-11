S.W.A.G Day 2021 At The Legendary Landmark Theatre

While 2021 has been challenging, once again, This Is My S.W.A.G Foundation delivered joy to local students for the Holidays, on Dec. 21 at the Legendary Landmark Theatre in Port Washington.

The children’s smiles were everywhere and proudly the entire event was conducted in a safe environment. Over 170 students enjoyed a day filled with Emotional Support Programs, Leadership Programs, Youth Empowerment, Kerboomkidz Dance Fitness, DJ GLOW Dance Party, break-dancers and aerialists. Keynote speakers included the Founder of Fearless Footsteps Foundation, Erik The Reptile King-who spoke about overcoming fears and protecting our environment with live animals. The event also had giveaways from the Long Island Nets team and so much more!

Certainly the seventh-and eighth-grade students of Alberta B. Gray Schultz (ABGS) Middle School were motivated and inspired. The honor roll students deserved a day like this! Holly Jolly Swag Day is the brainchild of Kershel Anthony, a multi-talented artist that has been lighting up the dance and entertainment world as a choreographer, MC and entertainer for over 20 years and pulled out all the stops to deliver joy!

Some highlights, special recognition and thank you to:

• All the dancers and performers

• Jehry Robinson and FBA of Strange Music Group

• Ray Negron from the New York Yankees

• Dave the Flip Hunter from The Flip Hunter Reality TV Show

• Nick Singh from Make a Wish Foundation

• Linda Linn, Long Island recording artist

• Wendy Rodriguez, Latin Radio Personality

• Raven from That’s so Raven

• “The Island Boys” recording artists

In addition to spreading holiday joy; additional goals of the event were to help release the stress of COVID-19, raise morale and create inspiration. Change the mission statement: We believe in helping the whole child; positively impacting their physical, mental and emotional health. Every child deserves the equal opportunity at success in and out of the classroom despite their social, environment or financial situation. This Is My S.W.A.G. is a non-profit organization that helps students across the nation become stronger versions of themselves through our movement, mental health and leadership programs.

Also Special Thanks to:

• All media; and Antoinette Biordi and the News 12 Long Island crew for capturing this amazing day

• Joseph Benincasa and Joann from State Farm in Farmingdale; and Neighborhood Assist Program for all their help and grants

• Toys of Hope and American Giving Project Hope for providing hundreds of toys for the children of ABGS Middle School. Check out the Toys of Hope website for information at www.toysofhope.org

• Tiffany Castillo from Trademark Talent (who wrapped over 200 toys!)

• Joey Yanks Cocco

• Napoli Pizza, Sundae Donuts

and Cardinelli Bakery

• Long Island Nets

• KBK Events and Productions

• Kerboomkidz Dance Fitness

• Patricia Oak-Pog, Raquel Eden, Annmarie Palmeri Hradek and Maxwell G

• Santa Claus

If this is something you would like to see in your school or organization; please contact us by calling 516-806-2001 or emailing info@thisismyswag.com or visiting www.thisismyswag.org