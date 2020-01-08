Rosalie Powers Baker, a long-time resident of Port Washington, died peacefully on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Clayton, NC where she lived with her daughter Sharon and family for the past five years.

Rose was born in Glen Cove, to Martin and Nellie Powers on July 21, 1937, and grew up on Bar Beach with her 9 siblings. She married Dick Baker of Port Washington, where they raised their four children. Rose’s talents were many; sewing, gardening, stained glass and creating braille books for The Helen Keller Center. She enjoyed the occasional jaunt to the casinos and her scratch off tickets. She was a loving grandma to 12, who brought great joy to her life. Rose is preceded in death by Dick Baker, and her siblings Martin Powers, John Powers, Mary McCann, Helen Powers, Catherine Ludeker, Margaret Webb and Gloria Wood.

Rose is survived by her children and grandchildren; Sharon Baker (Greg Hedges) Christopher and Rachel; Rick Baker (Eileen) Krista, Derek, Katie, Catherine and Kevin; Lori Rothmann (Craig) Lya and Annabelle; and David Baker (Maureen) Kayleen, Joey and Sean. Her Brothers Walter Powers (Lorraine) and Kevin Powers (Debbie). Numerous nieces and nephews who loved Aunt Rosie dearly. Ashes to be interned at Nassau Knolls Cemetery, Port Washington with a Celebration of Life planned for Spring 2020 at Bar Beach.