Rock Out At The End Of Summer Jam

Port News Staff
The second annual End of Summer Jam will be on Sunday Sept. 15, at the band shell at Sunset Park, lower Main Street in Port Washington, right next to the Town Dock. Live music will take place between 3 to 7 p.m.

Walk to the concert or take advantage of free parking at the Town Dock parking lot right next door. This concert is a free event. Donations will benefit life-changing autism initiatives at Port Washington-based Spectrum Designs Foundation and Nicholas Center (located on Lower Main Street in Port Washington).

A special GoFund me campaign has been set up for donations at www.gofundme.com/f/end-of-summer-jam-2. Donations more than $50 will receive a commemorative event T-shirt.

Student bands with Bach 2 Rock, including Nicholas Center bands-Star Gators and Dreamers, are scheduled to perform.

The featured band will be The Dave Diamond Band. Dave Diamond’s career in music spans more than 20 years. A prolific singer/songwriter and session musician, Diamond has recorded and performed as a solo artist and with his own band as well as with an array of other talented and acclaimed musicians. Diamond’s mature and finely crafted blend of rootsy Americana with a little funk and classic singer-songwriter rock resonates for both the casual listener and those who have a more discerning palette.

Spectrum Designs and Nicholas Center help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work and in the community. For more information about these important groups, log onto www.spectrumenterprises.org and www.nicholascenterusa.org .
Special thank you to the American Legion, Sunset Park, Josh Speisman, Michael Scotto, Lee Anne Vetrone, Bach 2 Rock and the teams at Spectrum Designs and Nicholas Center.

Submitted by Stephanie Hall

