“Rising Juniors” Win Island Garden Summer League Varsity Championship

As they prepared to start their Junior year at Schreiber High School, Port won the Island Garden Summer League Varsity Basketball Championship for a second consecutive season!

After finishing the prior championship Spring season at 11-1—and winning 19 consecutive games over the two seasons—Port beat the tough Bumblebees, 58-50, to finish 11-2 and win the summer championship. Port again came in first place during the regular season and beat very strong Garden City and Kellenberg teams in the playoffs in games that went down to the wire. John Spinoso led the offense, Kenny Daly led the defense, Ryan Shanahan and Jake Vanderputten were twin towers, and Cole Reyes returned to good health and strong play. Liam McCarvill, Mikee Solomon, and Jack Rothenberg were sharp shooters, and rising sophomores Billy Edelstein and Jimmy Gannon were added to the summer roster and provided a much needed spark on the court.

The team was sponsored by PYA and the boys were mentored by Marc Daly, Conor Shanahan, and Nick Spinoso, who all came back to help coach and teach the boys the importance of hard work and sportsmanship.

Head Coach Ken Daly is a Port Washington resident and the President of St. Thomas Aquinas College and offers $50,000 4-year scholarships for members of the local community (www.stac.edu/pledge).

Now, it is onto Junior year for the boys and more success on the court and in the classroom!

—Submitted by Ken Daly