Richard Grafer Named to Spectrum Designs Foundation Advisory Board

Spectrum Designs Foundation, a business with a social mission to support individuals with Autism in their place of work, is pleased to announce and welcome H. Richard “Dick” Grafer to its Advisory Board. A retired partner of Arthur Andersen, Mr. Grafer brings financial acumen and practice, as well as years of experience guiding companies with a dual for-profit and social mission. Since his retirement from Andersen, Dick’s mission and efforts have been focused primarily on social issues. The Advisory Board serves to advise and support the Board of Directors in best practices and projects to propel the organization’s business and mission forward.

“I’m delighted to be joining the new Spectrum Advisory Board. I have always believed that business can have a powerful impact on solving or alleviating social problems. Spectrum has certainly proved that. The training and opportunity provided on a daily basis to individuals on the Autism Spectrum is truly amazing.” Dick Grafer

“We are grateful and pleased that Dick has agreed to join our Advisory Board. His expansive knowledge in business and non-profit sectors will be invaluable to us as we enter our tenth year and embark on an expansion to Westchester, NY.” Patrick Bardsley, Co-Founder and CEO, Spectrum Designs.

Grafer served in many senior positions during his 28-year career at Arthur Andersen, including founder and head of its private equity practice. He is active as a community advocate, non-profit board member, volunteer and private financial consultant. He is owner of Pathway Investments, LLC, a social angel investment firm.

Before joining Andersen, Dick spent several years in the U.S. Army Special Forces, in Government (Presidential Executive Interchange Program) and in the venture capital industry. He is a decorated (Bronze Star Medal) Vietnam veteran, leaving the Army as a First Lieutenant after his service in Vietnam.

Spectrum Designs is a purpose-driven social enterprise with an important mission – to help individuals with Autism lead full and productive lives through the world of work. As a non-profit, 100 percent of profits go to advance the mission. The organization provides vocational training and paid employment to individuals with Autism and other developmental disabilities – demystifying stereotypes and offering hope. Spectrum Designs along with Spectrum Bakes and Spectrum Suds create opportunities for employment, empowerment and growth. www.spectrumenterprises.org