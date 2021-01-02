Residents Of Port Washington Retirement Community Receive Vaccinations

Residents and staff of The Amsterdam at Harborside received the coronavirus vaccine this week. Those targeted among the first wave of vaccinations are all of the residents in the Amsterdam’s Tuttle Center (56 residents) and one-third of its staff.

CVS staff members are delivering and administering the Pfizer vaccine.

Eighty-seven-year old Janet Lombard is an Amsterdam Tuttle Center resident who was among the first to be vaccinated. “I feel fortunate that we are able to take advantage of the vaccine and I think it will take people away from their feelings of isolation, and get back to some sort of normalcy,” Lombard said.

The second dose of the Pfizer vaccine is scheduled to be administered to residents and staff members in three weeks. An additional third of the Amsterdam’s staff is scheduled for initial vaccination at that time. Amsterdam Executive Director Brooke Navarre is awaiting notification from the Department of Health as to when the vaccine will be available for the rest of the Amsterdam’s residents. More than 300 seniors live independently in the Amsterdam community.

Navarre, who was vaccinated herself today, said, “Obviously, some of us were a bit nervous about being vaccinated, but everyone here wants get back to life before Covid-19. This was an important step in the right direction.”