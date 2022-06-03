Residents Forward To Host Second Annual Backyard Garden Tour

On Sunday, June 5 at 10:00 a.m., Residents Forward is hosting its Second Annual Backyard Garden Tour.

“Last year’s tour was such a positive community event that we wanted to make it an annual tradition,” said Residents Forward Executive Director Trish Class. “It was a lovely way to bring people together to appreciate and celebrate the beauty that exists in our town. The hosts enjoyed showing the beautiful spaces they have worked so hard to create, while the guests enjoyed seeing what other people are doing in their gardens.”

While last year’s tour included five gardens in different parts of Port Washington, this year’s tour will feature seven homes in the Harbor Acres neighborhood of Sands Point.

“Moving forward, we plan to showcase a different neighborhood each year,” said Melissa Vissicchio, Residents Forward co-president and chair of its Beautification Committee. “We hope to highlight gardens of all sizes, styles, and types—flower gardens, vegetable gardens, native gardens, rock gardens and others. Gardening is a form of creative expression, and it can take so many forms.”

Residents Forward would like to thank the sponsors of this year’s Backyard Garden Tour: Antonio’s Landscaping; Dawn Serignese, Associate Real Estate Broker; Kate Walz of KW Gardens & Flowers; S.F. Falconer Florist; and The Laurel Group.

If you want to take a peek behind the gates of some of the most beautiful gardens in our community while supporting Residents Forward, go to https://residentsforward.org/…/second-annual-backyard…/ to register and buy your tickets. If you have any questions about the tour, please email info@pwresidents.

Residents Forward was established in 1971 as Residents for a More Beautiful Port Washington. A 501c3 non-profit, Residents Forward’s mission is to inspire and unify the residents of Port Washington to protect and advance the vibrancy, resiliency, sustainability and beauty of our peninsula.

—Submitted by Residents Forward