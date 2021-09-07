Residents Forward Launch Let’s Walk PW

Residents Forward, The Rimmer Family Foundation and a host of partners invite the whole community to the launch walk of Let’s Walk PW on Sunday, Sept. 12 at 10 a.m. to see how they adapted and redesigned a national web-integrated signage campaign to get feet on the street and cash registers ringing in Port Washington. Guests will walk with a DJ from the Town Dock up Main Street to Blumenfeld Park, receiving a coupon for a free ice cream cone and a Let’s Walk PW sticker. From there, guests are invited to walk, shop and dine for a chance to win $10 in participating stores.

Let’s Walk PW is comprised of 15 signs circling out about a mile from the Town Dock reminding people that really special destinations such as shops, restaurants, parks, community gardens, history and entertainment are closer than they think, and accessible by foot. Each sign contains a QR code linking walkers to an interactive map created by the Greater Port Washington BID that accesses more information and walking directions to the abundance of walkable destinations around Town.

“The pandemic gave us the opportunity to change pedestrian life,” stated board member and project leader Mindy Germain. “We were hearing from our members that they want more walkable routes to enjoy shopping, dining and entertainment around our waterfront and business districts. At the same time, The Rimmer Family Foundation wanted to invest in a project that brings community partners together to boost our local merchants, hit so hard by the shut down and lingering pandemic. Working with the Foundation, The Port Washington Business Improvement District, The Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, The Town of North Hempstead, The Cow Neck Historical Society, Transition Town Port Washington and the Port Washington Public Library, Let’s Walk PW was developed.

“My family is happy to support Let’s Walk PW,” stated Jennifer Rimmer. Let’s Walk PW brings vibrancy to Port. The program guides Port residents and visitors to explore, shop and support our community.”

The campaign was designed by local graphic designer Michelle Shain.

“This campaign is about the people of Port Washington,” Shain said. “They are all ages, income brackets and colors. They fancy different interests tastes and hobbies. We’ve used their individual footsteps to educate people about the proximity of our Town’s diverse offerings.”

“What I love about this project is it builds community resiliency and togetherness, supports local business and is a great team effort.” councilwoman Dalimonte said. “I always stress Together Everyone Achieves More.”

For more information about the launch event, or ways to get more involved with Residents Forward the community is invited to visit www.ResidentsForward.org or contact Residents Forward Executive Director Patricia Class and Director of Operations Karyn Alevy at 767-9151 or info@pwresidents.org.

—Submitted by Residents Forward