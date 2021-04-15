Residents Forward Empowers Local Citizens To Give A Litter Bit

Residents Forward is doubling down on their efforts to make Port Washington litter free by relaunching their “Give a litter bit” initiative with a new twist. Included in this initiative is Clean Green Main Street coming up on April 17 at 9 a.m. (meet at the LIRR Station), a beach cleanup in partnership with Transition Town Port Washington on May 15th, and now a campaign to encourage citizens to do a clean up anytime.

“We want to encourage and empower all residents, adults, senior citizens, children with their family or caregiver and teens, to stage their own clean ups anytime that is convenient for them” Trish Class Residents Executive Director, said.

Class has been in multiple brainstorming meetings with Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte, the PW Business Improvement District and the Chamber of Commerce. These three organizations are all making strides towards helping clean up the areas in and around Main Street including the addition of more garbage receptacles over the next year by the BID.

“Providing more litter receptacles along the business corridor is one of several tactics in play to tackle litter. We are pleased to be part of the solution.” Holly Byrne the Executive Director of the BID, said.

But unless everyone who lives here owns the litter problem it won’t improve. Residents Forward is currently circulating a flyer that outlines how easy it is to get out there and perform a clean up.

“Local concerned citizen Lauren Greene-Korner inspired us once we heard that she regularly takes her four and six year old children on cleanups in their neighborhood,” Class said. “We have a hashtag #givealitterbit that can unite all of us under one mission.”

Additionally, Residents Forward wants to recognize those who do get out there and pick up litter by featuring them on social media in their newsletter. On the horizon Residents Forward is working with a local family The Friedberg’s who are sponsoring a pilot initiative to install a litter clean up station in Sunset Park in memory of their son and environmentalist Brett Friedberg. After this pilot future plans include installing more stations throughout town and in Manorhaven. Bags or baskets, wipes, gloves and a garbage receptacle will be a part of these stations which are meant to encourage cleanups anytime.

For more information on how to participate or to make a donation to help Residents Forward continue their work email info@pwresidents.org.

—Submitted by Residents Forward