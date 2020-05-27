Repaving Of Port Boulevard Completed

In response to a request from Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso, the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is completing milling and paving the last remaining stretch of Port Washington Boulevard (State Route 101) from Revere Road to Campus Drive. Assemblyman Anthony D’Urso had contacted the NYSDOT two years ago in response to numerous calls and emails from his constituents about the poor condition of Port Washington Boulevard (State Route 101).

The DOT began repaving the entire length of Port Washington Boulevard (State Route 101), from Northern Boulevard (State Route 25A) up to Harbor Road last year but had to halt work until National Grid finished their work on area gas mains. National Grid completed their work in November, but due to the cold weather work on the final stretch was suspended until now.

“This resurfacing was a much-needed project,” Assemblyman D’Urso said. “Port Washington Boulevard is the main heavily traveled thoroughfare to get to and from Port Washington and for residents like myself and for all the people who come to visit and shop this repaving makes the drive a more smooth and comortable one. I would like to thank the NYSDOT for their efforts and commitment to this project and I would like to thank the residents for their patience.”