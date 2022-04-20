Renovations To Baxter’s Pond Walkways

Nassau County Legislator Delia DeRiggi-Whitton (D–Glen Cove) recently met with leaders of the Baxter’s Pond Foundation at Baxter’s Pond Park to discuss future renovations and upgrades to a key central walkway at this County owned park.

In recent years, Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton has secured capital improvement funding to repair parts of the walkway around Baxter’s Pond that were missing bricks and damaged by the roots of large trees. New benches and trash receptacles are among planned improvements that will further beautify the park.

“The residents of this area care so much about the pond and, for this reason, I am glad we are able to secure the funding to move forward with this project,” Legislator DeRiggi-Whitton said.

Visit baxterspondfoundation.org to learn about this lovely pond park.

—Submitted by the office of Legislatior Delia DeRiggi-Whitton