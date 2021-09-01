Red Devils Raise More Than $5,000 For CancerCare

For the third straight year, the Red Devils Swim Team and Manorhaven Pool have hosted a swim-a-thon to raise money for Cancer Care. During their end of the year party on August 12, the group of energetic fabulous Red Devils children and coaches presented members of Cancer Care with a check for $5,022.00. The monies raised this year were nearly three times more than last year. It was truly inspiring to see these determined, selfless kids give up their Saturday morning to raise money for this great cause. And more so to see them so happy to donate the money they raised. It is just as the back of their team t-shirts say, “Making Waves for CancerCare.”

It is not so surprising based on the leadership and example the swimmers are following and the encouragement and enthusiasm provided after every lap by their coaches Victoria Sanger, Caitlin Shaub and Gordon Shaub.

“The enthusiasm and excitement from all those children just blew my mind,” CancerCare Port Washington’s Barbara Faticone said. “Thank you to Manorhaven Pool and the Red Devils for making this happen again this year. The children are all amazing. Thank you parents, for raising and supporting those kids. Thank you to everyone who sponsored our swimmers and helped raise money for Cancer Care.”

Red Stocking Revue Singers will be performing at the Sousa Bandshell on Sept. 5 at 7 p.m. with special guests local bands Hat Trixx and Porch Light. Visit Cancer Care Port Washington on Facebook or cancercare.org for more information about the organization.

—Submitted by CancerCare Port Washington