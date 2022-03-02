Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Course at Michael J. Tully Park

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the Town Board have announced a 4-week lifeguard certification course will be held at Michael J. Tully Park beginning March 7. Classes will be held on Mondays and Wednesdays from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. with a special deep-water skills test at Eisenhower Park on Saturday, March 26 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Individuals ages 15 and older can sign up for the American Red Cross Blended Lifeguard Training Course. Those who register must pass the pre-test requirements to participate in the class. Admission will be on a first come, first serve basis. After passing the pre-test, participants must pay a $325 fee to cover the course, book and class materials.

Upon the conclusion of the course, participants will have the opportunity to register and take the Nassau County Lifeguard Certification Test.

Additionally, the town is also seeking lifeguards to join the North Hempstead team at one of its six aquatic facilities. Lifeguards can work at an indoor facility, or outside at either pools or a waterfront venue, and they will have the opportunity to work up to 40 hours per week during the summer months. The positions offer a competitive salary and access to Tully Pool for swim training. All applicants must have the appropriate lifeguard certification from Nassau County and possess a current CPR/AED certification.

For more information on lifeguard positions, pre-test requirements, or the course, please call 516-739-3055.

—Submitted by the Town of North Hempstead