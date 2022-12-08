Record Number Of Racers Participate In The 47th Community Chest Thanksgiving Run

Almost 3,200 runners and walkers took part in the 47th Annual 2022 Port Washington Thanksgiving Day 5-Mile Run presented by the Community Chest of Port Washington and the Town of North Hempstead. The top race finisher was 19-year-old Luke Ellwood with a time of 25:19, followed by 22-year old Matthew Fusco (25:36) and 18-year old Colin Funk (26:10), all of Port Washington. The top female finishers were 37-year-old Theresa McCabe (29:00) of Manhasset, 27-year-old Jessica Donohue (30:40) of Glen Head and 27-year old Gillian Lowden (31:37) of Port Washington.

In the male 9-12 age category, Port runners reigned supreme with Cub Romero of Port Washington in first (36:01), Kush Taparia in second (38:52) and Hudson Elders in third (38:59). Port runners also took the top three spots in the female 9-12 age category. Alyssa Scheinzbach came in first (36:47), followed by Addison Ahmuty (39:50) and Sofia Vinti (44:58).

In the male 13-15 age category, Julian Kimball of Sands Point finished first (30:19), followed by Will Ahmuty in second (31:00) and Riley Funk in third (31:26). In the female 13-15 age category, Ashley Carillo (32:14) of Port Washington and Lucy Thomas (34:11) of Baton Rouge, Louisiana finished first and second.

In the male and female 16-19 age categories, Luke Ellwood (25:19) of Port and Sheyla Zakashansky (31:43) of New York came in first; Colin Funk (26:10) and Eve Siff-Scherr (34:44), both from Port, came in second; and William Schimitsch (29:06) and Caroline Schimitsch (38:09), both of Little Neck, came in third.

In the female 20-24 age group, Port Washington’s Ellie Davis (31:51) finished first and in the female 30-34 age group Woodbury’s Esther Lok (33:25) finished first.

The top three finishers in the Men’s 50-54 age group were all Port Washington residents: Chris Elders (34:00), Daniel Valderrama (34:27) and Seth Mondschein (35:04). Meanwhile in the female 35-39 age group, Theresa McCabe of Manhasset finished first, followed by Port’s own Alisa Holzer and Devon Bordenick.

Top finisher in the female 80+ category was 83-year-old Dorothy Bheddah and top finisher in the male 80+ category was 80-year old Diarmuid White.

Awards were given to the top three finishers overall (male and female) and to the top three finishers (male and female) in 16 different age categories.

“We’d like to thank our dedicated Community Chest volunteers, our sponsors and the amazing support of the Port Washington community that made this year’s Thanksgiving Day run a great success,” said Bobby Keller, executive director, Community Chest of Port Washington.

Over the 47-year history of the race, wonderful traditions have been created, including the annual apple pie raffle, which has been generously funded by race event sponsor, the Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation. One hundred Youngs Farms apple pies were distributed to lucky winners, who picked up their pies at the finish line. New this year, Catholic Health arranged to have an Orthopedic Care team, including St. Francis Hospital Orthopedic Surgeon Michael Kang, standing by at the finish line to evaluate any injuries suffered by race participants and attendees.

Race day started at 8:00 a.m. with a yoga stretch, presented by Yoga Life, and concluded with commemorative race medals presented to everyone who finished the race. Thirsty participants were provided water bottles supplied by Glen Cove Beer distributers and all finishers received apples supplied by R Best Produce and Uncle Giuseppe’s.

Officially sanctioned and certified by USA Track and Field, the Thanksgiving Day Run is co-presented by the Town of North Hempstead and assisted by the Port Washington Police and Fire Medics, the Sands Point Police and the Nassau County Police, along with the Villages of Manorhaven, Sands Point, Baxter Estates and Port Washington North. The run’s technical director is David Katz, founder of Finish Line Road Race Technicians (FLRRT). FLRRT, a pioneer and innovator of modern road race technology, calculates timing and results and posts results at www.FLRRT.com.

Sponsors for the 2022 Thanksgiving Day Run include:

Event Sponsor; The Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, Co-Sponsor-Town of North Hempstead, Orthopedic Care Sponsor- Catholic Health- St Francis Hospital & Heart Center, Gold Sponsors- LEVITON and M&T Bank, Medal & Midway Sponsors; Crown Trophy, Baker Air, Kornhaber Dental Group Silver Sponsors Alper’s, Orange Theory, Louie’s, Lorber Hoffman, Palm Bay International, Harding Real Estate, Gold Coast Chiropractic, Chief Graphix, Red Feather Sponsor Glen Cove Beer Distributors, Bronze Sponsors Arena Graphics, Haven Auto Body, Pro Plumbing, Unlimited Sports Action, Bendix Engineering, P.C., NY Environmental, Craig Botts, North Shore Podiatry, Yoga Life, CastleRock Contracting, PW Federal Credit Union, Creative Snow by Cow Bay, Gulfway Marine, PW College Consulting, Douglas Elliman; Alexis Siegel & Amy Rosenberg Team, Mojito Café & Lounge, Gold Coast Family Dental, Goldeneye Construction, Sands Point Center for Health & Rehabilitation, Spensieri Construction, Zelin & Associates CPA, Apples; R Best Produce & Uncle Giuseppe’s.

The Community Chest is a non-profit organization whose mission is to raise funds for distribution to local charities dedicated to improving the lives of Port Washingtonians. Community Chest grants support programs for senior citizens, children, teenagers, and others in need–programs that serve approximately 7,000 Port Washington residents. To learn more about the Community Chest of Port Washington or to find out how you can support the Chest, contact the Community Chest at 516-767-2121 or visit the website at www.portchest.org.

—Submitted by the Community Chest of Port Washington