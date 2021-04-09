Re-elect Nancy Comer To The Port Library Board Of Trustees

Fellow residents of Port Washington, we urge you to vote for the re-election of Nancy Comer to the Port Washington Library (PWPL) Board of Trustees on April 13. We have known Nancy for 31 years. She is a caring individual who believes in helping all citizens in town have access to the knowledge and enjoyment of PWPL. During her tenure on the PWPL Board the Library has consistently been ranked as one of the top Libraries in the country. For the past five years the library has operated with balanced budgets with little or no tax increases. Nancy has participated in many of the major renovations that have made the library resources more available to residents of our town, including the expanded children’s room, a new Adult Learning Center, and many internal improvements. She is the founder of the Library’s award-winning “Books for Dessert” Program (book clubs for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities) and its recently added virtual rendition. In the past year, the library has aggressively responded to the Covid-19 Pandemic by offering virtual programming and substantially increasing the availability of audio, e-books and digital databases.

Nancy is a writer, editor and publishing consultant who has worked for a few national women’s magazines and newspapers, from Mirabella to The New York Times. She has served on the boards of many nonprofits, including the New York City Affiliate of the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation and Community Mainstreaming Associates; and was co-founder and is current president of our local Baxter’s Pond Foundation. We strongly recommend you vote for Nancy Comer for reelection to the Board of PWPL Trustees on April 13, from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

—Pamela & Robert Prokop

Port Washington