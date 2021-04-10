Re-elect Nancy Comer As Library Trustee

Am enthusiastically supporting Nancy Comer to be reelected to the Port Library Board. She has been an avid supporter of the library since moving to Port 49 years ago. As a writer and editor for many years becoming active at the library was a perfect blending of her interest and desire to volunteer. Nancy has served 10 years on the board and has been a very active member. Among her many projects she created the literacy program for people with disabilities, she was very involved with the design of the expansion of the children’s room, and active in the creation of the new adult learning center. In short, she has been brought creative ideas to the board and followed through bringing them to fruition. We are lucky to have her on the board, and we should keep her there.

—Carol Krieger

Port Washington