PYA Golf Outing To Take Place

On Monday, Oct. 12, the Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) will hold its 23rd annual Marty Rybecky Memorial Golf Outing at the Village Club of Sands Point on Middle Neck Road in Port Washington.

The village club is again enthusiastic about hosting PYA’s largest fundraiser of the fall, and all are ensured that in the COVID-19 era, proper precautions and social distancing will be paramount to a good time, and a good, fun round of golf. All additional golf outing festivities, specifically the post-outing dinner and awards, will be held at the Village Club.

The PYA has made a concerted effort to keep this tradition alive during a time when sporting events and group fund-raisers are being postponed or even cancelled. This is consistent with PYA keeping all if its outdoor youth sports programs up and running this fall as originally planned.

Further information on the golf outing is available at Arena Sports Store at 52 Main St., or by calling the outing chairman Nick DeMeo at 516-944-6573, or PYA Executive Director Brandon Kurz at 516-944-PYA1 (7921) or visit www.pyasports.org/golfclassic where you can register your foursome and pay by credit card. Additional sponsorships and tee signs are still available, and those fees are noted on the link. The PYA is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the sportsmanship and character development in children through participation in its sports programs.

—Submitted by the PYA