PYA Golf Outing To Take Place Next Month

On Monday, Oct. 11, (Columbus Day), Port Washington Youth Activities (PYA) will hold its 24th annual Marty Rybecky Memorial Golf Outing at the Village Club of Sands Point on Middle Neck Road in Port Washington. Finn MacCool’s and Connie O’Reilly have returned as the primary sponsor of the event.

The Village Club is again enthusiastic about hosting PYA’s largest fundraiser of the fall, and all are ensured that in the COVID-19 era, proper precautions will be paramount to a good time, and a good, fun round of golf. This is consistent with PYA keeping all if its outdoor youth sports programs up and running this fall as planned.

Further information on the golf outing is available at Arena Sports Store at 52 Main St., or by calling the outing chairman Nick DeMeo at 516-944-6573, or PYA Executive Director Brandon Kurz at 516-944-PYA1 (7921). Visit www.pyasports.org/golfclassic to register a foursome and pay by credit card. Additional sponsorships and tee signs are still available.

PYA, established in 1963, is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to promote the sportsmanship and character development in children through participation in its sports programs. PYA is the only Better Business Bureau-Accredited sports-related charitable organization in Port Washington. With its top-notch facilities located at the end of Glen Lane in Port Washington, PYA has one of the finest youth sports complexes on Long Island.

—Submitted by the PYA