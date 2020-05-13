PWUFSD Appoints Interim Assistant Superintendent

The Port Washington Union Free School District (PWUFSD) is proud to announce the appointment of Dr. David Meoli, principal of John P. Sousa Elementary School, as the district’s Interim Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum, Instruction, and Assessment, effective July 1. Dr. Meoli will be replacing Dr. Wafa Deeb-Westervelt, who is retiring after 7 notable years in the district.

“Under Dr. Westervelt’s guidance, the district has made significant strides in reaching academic goals, introducing innovative educational programs, and facilitating instructional professional development,” said Dr. Michael Hynes, Superintendent of the Port Washington Union Free School District. “As a well-known face in the district for over thirty years, we are confident Dr. Meoli will uphold and build upon the extraordinary high level of leadership demonstrated by Dr. Westervelt. With his vast experience in education and unique perspective as a building and district administrator, Dr. Meoli will help move Port Washington forward and enhance the educational excellence in our district.”

Throughout his 30 plus years in the Port Washington School District, Dr. Meoli has served in numerous capacities including assistant principal of Carrie Palmer Weber Middle School, principal of John J. Daly Elementary School, director of creative arts, and principal of John P. Sousa Elementary School since 2001. Under his leadership as director of creative arts, the district was honored as one of the top 91 arts districts in the country by the President’s Committee on the Arts and Humanities.

In this new role, Dr. Meoli will work closely with Dr. Hynes and the central administration cabinet, as well as all building principals. Dr. Meoli’s primary responsibility will be to provide leadership and direction in advancing the PreK-12 educational programs in the district, monitoring all standards-based programs linked to New York State assessments, maintaining rigorous graduation requirements, and utilizing data to analyze instructional trends.

For more information about the Port Washington Union Free School District, please visit the district’s website at www.portnet.org and ‘like’ our Facebook page: @PortWashSchools.