Providing Residents With Free Health Screening

Town to partner with Catholic Health

St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena and the North Hempstead Town Board are proud to announce that Project Independence, the Town’s innovative aging-in-place initiative, is once again partnering with St. Francis Hospital’s Community Outreach Program to provide residents with free health screenings.

“The Town is so proud to partner with St. Francis Hospital to protect the health and wellness of our older residents through these free health screenings,” Supervisor DeSena said. “Project Independence is an innovative aging-in-place initiative that helps support our senior residents who wish to continue living in their own homes and communities as they get older. Community outreach programs such as this one offered through Project Independence and St. Francis Hospital help further the Town’s goal of affording the ability to age-in-place for any of our older residents who wish to do so.”

The screenings, which will be offered at the St. Francis Outreach Bus, will include a brief cardiac history, blood pressure screening, a simple blood test for cholesterol and diabetes screening with appropriate patient education and referrals as needed for clients above the age of 18. If available, flu shots will be offered.

Screenings will be held on:

• Friday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Clinton G. Martin Park, 1601 Marcus Ave., New Hyde Park

• Tuesday, Nov. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Great Neck Social Center, 80 Grace Ave., Great Neck

• Monday, Nov. 7 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd., Port Washington

• Tuesday, Nov. 15 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Fuschillo Park, Carle Road at Broadmoor Ln., Carle Place

• Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens, 899 Broadway, Westbury

• Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Manhasset Valley Residence, 155 East Shore Rd., Manhasset

Dates and protocols are subject to change. Please call 311 or (516) 869-6311 before going to a location.

—Submitted by the

Town of North Hempstead