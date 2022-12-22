Prine Podiatry Receives A Grant From Port Washington B.I.D.

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement welcomes Prine Podiatry to Port Washington. Prine Podiatry is a recent recipient of funds from the Sign Grant Program offered by the Greater Port Washington B.I.D. The team of doctors at Prine Podiatry provide a full spectrum of podiatry services as part of Prine Health Group.

“PRINE Podiatry, a division of PRINE Health, is grateful to be the recipient of a grant from the Port Washington BID to help erect a beautiful office sign. Two excellent, caring PRINE podiatrists, Dr. Dana Hemlall, DPM and Dr. Ruby Gardner, DPM, MS, MBA, are now practicing at the Port Washington location. Both doctors received training at The NY College of Podiatric Medicine and completed their residencies at NYU Langone Long Island,” says Business Development Manager, Rebecca Hecht.

Along with routine foot care, Dr. Hemlall says that she looks forward to addressing the needs of the Port Washington community with new innovative podiatric treatment options. Dr. Gardner shares these sentiments and would like patients to know that she specializes as a foot surgeon managing diabetic foot disorders and wound care. PRINE Podiatry accepts Medicare and most insurances.

“I was pleased to meet the doctors and staff of the Prine Podiatry office and represent the Port Washington B.I.D. to welcome them to Main Street. The Port Washington B.I.D. endeavors to support businesses like Prine Podiatry who are dedicated to improving the aesthetics of our commercial district with new, attractive signage,” says Holly Byrne, Executive Director at the Port Washington B.I.D.

Prine Podiatry is located at 36B Main Street. Office hours are held Monday through Friday. Augustina, a beloved office manager who worked for many years with Dr. Kaplan, has transitioned over to PRINE and is happy to answer any questions and schedule appointments. She can be reached at 516-482-5999. To learn more about their team of physicians, visit https://prinehealth.com/podiatry/.

Eligible businesses, both new and established within the defined business district, can apply for grants to assist with costs of improvements to the façade of the place of business and/or signage. Guidelines and applications, along with additional resources for business owners, can be found on the Port Washington B.I.D. website under the Business Resource heading. Inquiries can also be directed to the Port Washington B.I.D. Office at 516-883-8890.

About the Port Washington Business Improvement District

The Greater Port Washington Business Improvement District (B.I.D.) is committed to improving the economic and business health of the Port Washington commercial area through marketing, promotions, physical improvements and enhanced municipal services for all those who live, work and visit our community.

