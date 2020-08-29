Pride In Port Scholarship Committee Selects Winner

The Pride in Port (PIP) Scholarship Committee recently selected John Alexander, senior at Paul D. Schreiber High School, as the winner of the 2020 Barbara Faticone Pride in Port Scholarship. This year, because of the pandemic and the need for quarantine, the regular senior awards assembly couldn’t be held. Instead, Alexander made a delivery to the Faticone residence, and as he arrived, the video for the ceremony was being taped. Much to his surprise, Alexander was awarded his award, with his parents secretly watching. Alexander was also awarded the PIP Fall essay award. While at the High School, Alexander was active in the Theatre Department and gives back to the community as a member of Protection Engine Co. #1 of the PWFD. He will be attending SUNY New Paltz this fall. He is the proud son of Donald and Christina Alexander.

The community awards sponsored by The Pride In PORT organization were given to Rebecca Charno, Jennifer Hernandez, Eden Manes, Zachary Marx and Toby Tick. These awards recognize outstanding community work and spirit.

Pride in Port has been selected by local Stop & Shop store leadership as the benefiting nonprofit in the Community Bag Program. For the month of August, Pride in Port will receive a $1 donation from each purchase of the $2.50 reusable Community Bag at the Stop & Shop store located at 65 Shore Rd., Port Washington.

Finally, the PIP Board met and discussed the current circumstances regarding the ensuing pandemic. After much hashing, the board agreed that Pride In PORT would be cancelled for 2020. Further discussion regarding honoring our essential workers and first responders was deliberated and plans for recognition will occur, possibly next year.

In addition, acknowledgment of our veterans was discussed, and exciting news will follow early fall.

The Pride In PORT Committee truly would like to extend their thanks for all of the support of the community and members of our town who gave so much during the quarantine. The respect that we have for our doctors, nurses, firefighters, police officers, paramedics, recycling crews, teachers, energy employees, FedEx workers, UPS workers, postal workers, food delivery, dispatchers (911 and FireCom), grocery workers, delivery services, pharmacy employees, restaurant owners and staff, sanitation workers and so many others, is ongoing.