Pride in Port Grand Marshals: The Nicholas Center Navigators

One of the favorite events that will take place during this year’s Pride in Port celebration is the Parade. Aside from participation by all Port Washington schools, Police and Fire Departments and dozens of organizations, is the selection of a Grand Marshal chosen to lead the Parade. The Grand Marshals for the 34th Pride in Port Parade will be The Nicholas Center Navigators.

The Nicholas Center’s core values include community service—The Nicholas Center Navigators assist, support and volunteer with local non-profit organizations by engaging in community service projects. This serves to achieve their mission of “being woven into the fabric of the community.”

Currently, the Navigators volunteer with more than 25 local organizations, including the Port Washington Public Library, Port Washington Chamber of Commerce, North Shore Animal League, the Business Improvement District, and Plant a Row for the Hungry.

“The Nicholas Center is honored to be recognized as an integral part of the Port Washington community as Grand Marshals for Pride in Port 2023,” The Nicholas Center’s Co-Founder Stella L. Spanakos said. “For a population facing 85 percent unemployment and under-engagement, marching in a parade means acceptance and inclusion..it means the world! We are thrilled!”

While this is the first year The Nicholas Navigators will march as Grand Marshals, they are cheered on as they march the parade route each year along with their peers from The Nicholas Center and Spectrum Designs Foundation.

Founded in 2011, The Nicholas Center has revolutionized the way autistic adults learn, live and work by offering vocational training, supported employment, meaningful community-based projects and vital peer connections. Visit tncnewyork.org to learn more about this vibrant and important organization.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce