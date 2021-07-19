Pride In Port Barbara Faticone Scholarship

The Barbara Faticone Pride In Port Scholarship was awarded this year to Emily Milgrim, a senior who exemplified an amazing amount of dedication, not only to her academics, but also to her extra curricular activities. Among, Milgrim’s achievements, was that she was the Founder and Coordinator of Friends of the Frontline Nassau Movement, where she spear headed the collection and delivery of cards to hospitals to show appreciation to nurses, doctors and medical professionals during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councilwoman Mariann Dalimonte awarded her a TONH ‘Hometown Hero’ for her amazing efforts. She also has been involved in the MS Walk and Bike events, SupPORT Connect 2 Connect, she was a junior volunteer at St. Francis Hospital, was a columnist for the Port Washington News, a board member of the Port Washington Temple Youth, co-editor in chief for The Schreiber Times, Co-Captain of the Portettes and was a participant in Project Understanding. Milgrim is going on to UPENN in the fall, where she was selected as an Early Acceptance candidate for the School of Nursing.

—Submitted by Pam Monfort