Pride In Port Awards Presented To 2023 Graduates

Schreiber High School graduates’ awards ceremony included Pride in Port awards and a scholarship. Recipients are chosen based on their high level of “Pride in Port.”

The Barbara Faticone Pride in Port Scholarship is given to a senior who best demonstrates the same volunteer qualities of the Pride in Port committee’s beloved co-chair, Barbara Faticone. A lifelong resident of Port Washington, Barbara’s community involvement spans nearly 60 years with dozens of organizations.

Based on her dedication to our community, Emily Gross was chosen as the recipient of the 2023 Barbara Faticone Pride in Port Scholarship.

Emily’s extensive volunteerism includes performing in the orchestra for Port Summer Show, serving as Vice President of the PIT Youth Council, helping the Port Washington Children’s Center and KidsPort summer camp, volunteering as a tutor for the Port Washington Public Library ESOL program, performing with the Port Washington Summer Community Band, and serving as a volunteer usher at the Jeanne Rimsky Theater.

“It was very impressive and heartwarming to learn how many things the students volunteer for while still in school,” Barbara Faticone said. “Emily truly exemplifies what Pride in Port is all about. We are very proud to honor her!”

The Pride in Port Community Service Awards are given to seniors who have made significant contributions to the Pride in Port event, such as the pep rally, parade, etc. The 2023 Community Service Award recipients are Michael Capobianco, Matthew Hillman, and David Silverstein. The Pride in Port committee extends thanks and appreciation to these students for their exceptional dedication to the community.

This year’s Pride in Port celebration will take place on Saturday, September 23. The day’s events begin at 9:00 a.m. The homecoming football game begins at 2:00 p.m.

Visit Pride in Port’s Facebook page for details.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Chamber of Commerce