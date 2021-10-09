Port’s Got Talent Show Returns

Many events and activities have been sorely missed during the pandemic, including the beloved “Port’s Got Talent” variety show. Organizers are very excited to be able to bring the show back just when everyone could use a fun night out. This year’s event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Landmark on Main Street’s Jeanne Rimsky Theater.

The Jeanne Rimsky Theater offers a wide variety of great performances, but no other show features such a variety of Port Washington’s own talent. The acts combine selections from auditions, return performers, and talent from local music and dance studios.

To follow COVID-19 safety protocol, all attendees are required to wear masks at all times while in the theater. Also, as ushers seat guests, they will separate groups by several seats for greater social distancing measures. Performers will also wear masks at all times while at the Theater other than while performing onstage.

Tickets, which are $25 per person general admission, $35 for preferred seating and $15 for students, can be purchased on Eventbrite.com (search Port Washington Adult Activities Center) or at the Activities Center (80 Manorhaven Blvd) weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Profits from the event will support hot lunch, exercise, art and other programming at the Port Washington Adult Activities Center located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd. Tax-deductible sponsorship opportunities are available ranging in price from $50 to $500, but donations of any amount are very much appreciated. Enjoy a great night of entertainment while supporting Port Washington’s beloved senior citizens. Call or email the Adult Activities Center at 883-6656 or pwseniorcenter@gmail.com for details.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Adult Activities Center