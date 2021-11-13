Port’s Got Talent Show A Smash

Many events and activities have been sorely missed during the pandemic, including the beloved “Port’s Got Talent” variety show. This year’s event took place on October 23 at Landmark on Main Street’s Jeanne Rimsky Theater. Due to COVID-19, the acts in this year’s show featured many return performers and talent from local music studios. Profits from the event will support hot lunch, exercise, art and other programming at the Adult Activities Center located at 80 Manorhaven Blvd.

The Port Washington Adult Activities Center staff, board and members wish to thank everyone who participated in the show, whether performers, volunteers who helped at the theater and the incredible audience. Special thanks go to Board Member and Master of Ceremonies Warren Schein and Executive Director and Production Manager for the show Linda Livio for spending countless hours making the show a great success. Even with COVID protocols in place, the theater was relatively full and very lively.

Special thanks also to all of the generous sponsors that helped make Port’s Got Talent even more successful: Platinum sponsors Anton Community Newspapers, Blank Slate Media, Peter & Jeri Dejana Foundation, Precision Work, Inc. and Joe and Laura Sweeney; Gold sponsors Dime Savings Bank, Town Supervisor Judi Bosworth, Falconer’s Florist, Greenvale Pharmacy & Homecare, Kiwanis Club of Manhasset/Port Washington Foundation, Patricia and Mark Lampl, Maura Brothers, New Hyde Park North Shore Elks Lodge, Plumbing Pro, Jean-Marie Posner, Poster Signs, Project HELP Long Island, Sciacca, Riemma & Soldo LLP and Zimbardi Financial Group, Inc.; Silver sponsors All Shore Appliance, Bayles Garden Center, Berest Dance Center, Joseph N Canigiani, Inc., Debbie Greco Cohen and Gary Cohen, Country Cleaners, Delux Transportation Services, Dell Transportation, Dom’s Tree Service, Glen Cove Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, The Grand Rehabilitation and Nursing at Great Neck, John Michael Marino Lodge #1389, Leon Jankowski, Ken Magida, The Mazzilli Family in memory of Frank Mazzilli, Marianne Prince, Sullivan’s Quay, Patricia A. Valente, Yamaguchi Restaurant and Zelik Ziegelbaum Physical Therapy; and, Friend sponsors Carole Corbo, Barbara and Tom Faticone, Hefferin Tree & Landscaping, Minuteman Press of Port Washington, Port Tire & Auto, Sands Point Shop and Irene Wood.

Visit the Port Washington Adult Activities Center on Facebook or call 516-883-6656 if you or someone you know might be interested in participating in one or more of the programs offered.

—Submitted by the Port Washington Adult Activities Center