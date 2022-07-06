Auditions for ‘Port’s Got Talent’ will be held on Tuesday, July 12 at 7:00 p.m. at The Port Washington Adult Activities Center, 80 Manorhaven Blvd.
We are looking for Port Washington residents, 12 years of age and above, who are singers, dancers, stand-up comedians or who have other talents they would like to showcase at our fundraiser, ‘Port’s Got Talent’ to be held at Landmark on Main Street, on Sept. 17 at 7 p.m.
If you are interested in auditioning, please call the Center at 516-883-6656 to register.
We look forward to seeing all of our talented neighbors!
—Submitted by the Port Washington Adults Activities Center
‘Port’s Got Talent’ Auditions
