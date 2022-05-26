PortFest 2022

On Sunday, May 15, HEARTS PW hosted their annual PortFest at the track at Paul D. Schreiber High School. After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the community event came back as strong as ever.

Hundreds of residents attended the afternoon event to enjoy live music, theater and dance performances. The Bach to Rock students sang and performed with various instruments. The public school musical ensembles played their instruments for the crowd, two dance studios in town put on beautiful and elegant performances, and the local ‘Curtains Up’ theater program performed a preview of their upcoming musical.

Food trucks serving delicious chicken tenders, artisan grilled cheese sandwiches and ice cream were set up for residents to enjoy. Local organizations had booths set up to spread information about their programs and ways to get involved in the community. The arts and crafts tent was a big hit for children to make their own lanterns, picture frames and more.

Families from across Port Washington enjoyed the beautiful weather and incredible performances throughout the afternoon thanks to HEARTS PW, the volunteers and the various sponsors.

HEARTS PW (Helping Enrich the Arts of Port Washington) is a not-for-profit organization whose mission is to add meaningful value to children’s lives and our community by supporting, promoting and enriching the arts in Port Washington and its public schools.