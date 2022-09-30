Port Wresting Coach To Be Inducted Into National Wrestling Hall Of Fame

Port Washington varsity wrestling coach Anthony Schettino will be inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame on Saturday, Oct. 1.

A fourth-generation resident of Port Washington, Coach Schettino began his wrestling career in the fourth grade as a youth wrestler with the Port Youth Athletics (PYA) wrestling program. He followed that with an outstanding career competing for the Port Washington Middle School, High School, at the collegiate level at Southern Connecticut State University, The NYAC, and culminating his competition career representing Team USA.

Anthony has coached and directed the PYA youth wrestling program more than 20 years and has been a highly dedicated wrestling coach for Port Washington’s High School program for the past 31 years.

“Coach Schettino has been a gift to our Port community and student athletes for several decades. It is amazing to think about the impact he has made for generations, and hopefully for many more years to come,” said Michael Hynes, superintendent of Port Washington School District.

He has served as the owner-operator of Advantage Wrestling Camps, Section 11 USA Wrestling secretary, and Nassau County Section VIII Wrestling vice president for the past two years.

Over Schettino’s decorated career, he has earned Nassau Coach of the Year honors three times, the Long Island Officials’ Association Sportsmanship of the Year Award and has been inducted into both the PYA and Schreiber Athletic Halls of Fame.

When asked about his greatest accomplishment in wrestling Schettino said, “The ability to help others be better versions of themselves both on and off the mats through teaching, guiding, mentoring, and coaching them up.”

Truly a testament to the outstanding program he runs.

Port Washington School District Athletic Director Nick Schratwieser is excited to share this great achievement with the entire Port Wrestling community. “I’m incredibly proud to work alongside ‘Hall of Famer’ Coach Schettino. His dedication to our wrestling program and the student-athletes involved is inspiring,” said Schratwieser.

Anyone wishing to support Schettino by attending the National Wrestling Hall of Fame induction ceremony may do so by going to www.friendsoflongislandwrestling.org

—Submitted by the

Port Washington School District